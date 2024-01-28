Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:MFG opened at $3.58 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.