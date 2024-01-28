Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 51,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 49,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Mobiquity Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Mobiquity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 418.17% and a negative net margin of 563.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mobiquity Technologies

About Mobiquity Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mobiquity Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies in the second quarter worth $93,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobiquity Technologies during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobiquity Technologies by 810.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,796,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,489,813 shares during the period.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns.

