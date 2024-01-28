Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $620.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.18 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE MOD opened at $62.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $69.90.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOD shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.