Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Lifted by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 112.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,271 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.44 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

