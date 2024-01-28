MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Major Shareholder Sells $144,809.91 in Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 121,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $144,809.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,896,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,017,286.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 72,265 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $86,718.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 1,125,549 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $1,564,513.11.

On Thursday, January 18th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 16,733 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $21,585.57.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 5,016 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $6,570.96.

On Friday, January 12th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 29,969 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $45,253.19.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 38,141 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $64,458.29.

On Monday, January 8th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 51,891 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $99,630.72.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 40,000 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $84,000.00.

NASDAQ:LIFW opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.

MSP Recovery ( NASDAQ:LIFW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $68.00 by ($69.06). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 268.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $61,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

