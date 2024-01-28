M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FR stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.04. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.37%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.