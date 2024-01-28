M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after buying an additional 723,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5,278.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,758,000 after buying an additional 386,401 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,470,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $102.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.31. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $89.96 and a 12 month high of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

