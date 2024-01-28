M&T Bank Corp Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Fortis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fortis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fortis by 78.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

Fortis Price Performance

NYSE:FTS opened at $39.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.42%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.