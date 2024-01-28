M&T Bank Corp Has $655,000 Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6,354.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,998,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,606,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,230 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $32,125,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $39,698,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

SRC opened at $42.31 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 153.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

