M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,327 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.6% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth $480,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.34. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.