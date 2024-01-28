M&T Bank Corp Sells 15,095 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,095 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 47.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ESI opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.30. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ESI. TheStreet cut Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

