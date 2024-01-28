National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.28% of National Health Investors worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI opened at $54.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.98. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Wedbush started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

