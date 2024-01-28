NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,147 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,086,000 after acquiring an additional 69,009 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,294,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,153,000 after acquiring an additional 278,859 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,546 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,326,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO opened at $96.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.80 and a 200 day moving average of $87.03. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.