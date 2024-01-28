NBC Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,986 First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.14% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance

ROBT opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $490.62 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0296 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

