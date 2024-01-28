NBC Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,253 SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2024

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNKFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SJNK stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.