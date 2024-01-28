NBC Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,992 Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,580.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 226,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 213,371 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,806.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,166,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 822,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after purchasing an additional 248,077 shares during the period.

Shares of CGCP opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

