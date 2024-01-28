NBC Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,925 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WYNN. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.25.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN stock opened at $96.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,209.28 and a beta of 1.97. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,250.16%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

