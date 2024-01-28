NBC Securities Inc. Invests $588,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,892 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $139.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.13.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $247,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,169 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on EA

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.