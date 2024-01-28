NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $492,000 Investment in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,787,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 93,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

AIRR stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.