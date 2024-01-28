NBC Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTGFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

NXTG stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.7482 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

