NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,268 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after buying an additional 1,014,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,721,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $493.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $470.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.