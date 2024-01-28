NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,164 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000.

FOCT opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

