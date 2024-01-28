NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,456 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $141.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $142.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

