NBC Securities Inc. Takes $494,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 1,517.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $1,739,000.

DNOV opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

