NBC Securities Inc. Takes $549,000 Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCO. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 176.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 22.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Brink’s stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.08. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $90.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Brink’s had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

