Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $546.52 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $553.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $570.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $482.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.50. Netflix has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $579.64. The stock has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

