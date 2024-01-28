Nicholas S. Schorsch Sells 4,837 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Global Net Lease Price Performance
Shares of GNL opened at $8.87 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.
Global Net Lease Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.96%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -86.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNL. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
