Nicholas S. Schorsch Sells 4,837 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of GNL opened at $8.87 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.96%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -86.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNL. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

