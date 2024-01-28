Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,591 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 97.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FBRT opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 83.78, a current ratio of 83.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.90%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

