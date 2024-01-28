Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 21,525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GAP by 54.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the first quarter worth about $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

In other GAP news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $10,226,695.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,098,316.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GAP news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $10,226,695.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,098,316.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $121,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at $164,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 835,666 shares of company stock valued at $17,042,370. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $22.08.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 3.41%. GAP’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on GAP from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

