Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,383,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,054,000 after buying an additional 886,892 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,210,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,323,000 after buying an additional 39,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,119,000 after acquiring an additional 82,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 95,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.67%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

