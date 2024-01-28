Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,143,000 after buying an additional 260,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,670,000 after acquiring an additional 29,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,723,000 after purchasing an additional 100,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,027 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NXRT opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $830.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

View Our Latest Report on NexPoint Residential Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.