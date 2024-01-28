Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,676 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,676 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 80.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 230.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 8.09%. TowneBank’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 48.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOWN. Raymond James boosted their price target on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TowneBank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

