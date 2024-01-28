Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Movado Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Movado Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Movado Group

In other news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 31,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $968,510.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $28.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Movado Group had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 55.34%.

Movado Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.