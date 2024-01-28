Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,733 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 117.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,095.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,976 shares of company stock worth $7,793,161. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of STX opened at $90.44 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $92.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

