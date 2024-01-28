Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter valued at $338,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after purchasing an additional 201,316 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,502,000 after purchasing an additional 94,320 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter valued at $364,170,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter valued at $122,552,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

NetApp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.16.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

