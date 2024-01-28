Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 581 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,049 shares of company stock valued at $26,993,240 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.