Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,980 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 0.5% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $112.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average of $102.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

