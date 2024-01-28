Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 234 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,448 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $243.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $257.64. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.79.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.91.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

