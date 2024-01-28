Northland Capmk Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the company will earn $5.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.67. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 1.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 0.9 %

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 149,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 51,358 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

