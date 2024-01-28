Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.68

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.68 and traded as high as $30.20. Northwest Pipe shares last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 84,467 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWPX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.92 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 268.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1,429.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1,035.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

