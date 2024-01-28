Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Trading Down 3.8%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45.45 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.60). Approximately 20,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 43,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.88 ($0.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.20 million, a P/E ratio of -130.56 and a beta of -1.79.

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.

