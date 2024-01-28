Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 60.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 55,939 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 209,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 131,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $22.64.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

