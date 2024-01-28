Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,075,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,798 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 30,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $610.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $628.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

