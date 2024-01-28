Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Position Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,865 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $61,389,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 567.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,060 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ONB stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

