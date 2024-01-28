OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPRX. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 469,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 284,152 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 294.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 317,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 237,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 821.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 231,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 206,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 349.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 143,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1,369.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 133,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $168,821.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.00. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About OptimizeRx

(Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.