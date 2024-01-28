ORG Partners LLC Sells 549 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.3% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

