Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,797 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 147.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.18 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

