Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $248,000 Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 63.7% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at $194,051.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -33.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

