Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $22,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 74.4% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $113.08. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.71.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

