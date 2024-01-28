Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.65

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.65 and traded as high as $5.92. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 265,422 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $426.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Overseas Shipholding Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.68%.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overseas Shipholding Group

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,296 shares in the company, valued at $11,320,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $760,000. 7.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 51,262 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 331,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

(Get Free Report)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

